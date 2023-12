Переводы с/на русский-английский-украинский

Specializing in translation: General/Greetings/Letters, Personal Documents and Certificates, Contracts, Government/Politics, Travel, Tourism, Finance, Technical,

Law, Insurance, Real Estate, Family, Patents and Trademarks, Tax, Advertising,

Medicine, Economics, Education; Market Research Projects

Experience: Worked for construction Korean company “GS Engineering & Construction India Pvt.Ltd.” (Technical translator forRefinery Project in Russia, Gurgaon), TRIDINDIA (Translation and interpretation services, Ghaziabad), “Structural Waterproofing Company Pvt.Ltd.” (New Delhi) –Techno-marketing consultant& translator; construction chemicals company “AVIS Concrete Art Pvt.Ltd. (Ghaziabad); law firm “Hammurabi & Solomon” (NewDelhi)-Director –Business Development, NGO “CREA”(Creating for Empowerment and Action Inc). Market research for: “GrailResearch”(Noida), Evalueserve (EVS) (Knowledge Process Outsourcing) (Gurgaon), “The SmartCube” (Customized Business andInvestment Research) (Noida), “Beehive Systems Ltd.” (Noida);in medical domain for “VextaLaboratories Pvt. Ltd.”, “AnkurDrugs & Pharma Limited”, “SymedLabs Limited”, “Biocon Limited”,“Lloyds Ltd.”, “Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited”, “Platinum Pharmaceuticals Limited”, “L’amar Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.”, “Smilax Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.”, in technical – “Sonalica Tractors”, “QUADRA-Generating company”, “EPI Environmental Technologies Inc EPI”, “Sonatest”, “Tensor Group Inc.” , “Elsevier” to name a few; and privates.