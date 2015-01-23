Найдите исполнителя для вашего проекта прямо сейчас!
Cocos2d
Description
Let the paper plane fly in the air, and see what happens then. Will it fly through the yard and fall
into the grass? Like fun! Ask a child and you will know the truth. While
you are away it will fly through the clouds, meet some rains and
storms. It will protect itself with umbrella, dry itself with an iron
after the rain (no kid!). Maybe it will even overcome everything and go
further! Just keep your fingers close to the screen and beware of
obstacles. Find your way through the laughing hurricane, collect the
warm and smily suns and keep moving until infinity ends. Share your
result with your friends and know, who can get further!