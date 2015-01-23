Cocos2d

http://youtu.be/jSzZtJviLJ8

Description

Let the paper plane fly in the air, and see what happens then. Will it fly through the yard and fall

into the grass? Like fun! Ask a child and you will know the truth. While

you are away it will fly through the clouds, meet some rains and

storms. It will protect itself with umbrella, dry itself with an iron

after the rain (no kid!). Maybe it will even overcome everything and go

further! Just keep your fingers close to the screen and beware of

obstacles. Find your way through the laughing hurricane, collect the

warm and smily suns and keep moving until infinity ends. Share your

result with your friends and know, who can get further!