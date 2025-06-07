FinScanner

Task:

The main objective of the project is to create a reliable and convenient online service that will provide a wide range of financial and crypto services. This should help to attract new clients, increase the loyalty of existing users and strengthen the company's position in the market.

Purpose:

The goal of creating a reliable and convenient online service for financial and crypto services is: all services in one place - from traditional payments to cryptocurrency transactions, Intuitive interface - minimum of complex terms, maximum convenience for beginners and professionals, Multi-level protection (2FA, biometric authentication, cold storage of crypto assets), Multilingual and multi-currency - the service is available to users from different countries, Low fees - competitive rates for mass adoption, Support for new technologies (intranet, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrencies).

The service is positioned as a “financial supermarket” - reliable, convenient and technological, where users can manage all their assets without unnecessary complications.

Solution. Who this product is suitable for:

For private customers:

Currency exchange (fiat ↔ crypto). Cryptocurrency wallet with multichain support. Possibility to pay for goods and services with cryptocurrency.

For business:

Acceptance of crypto payments (acquiring). Tools for trading and risk hedging.

For investors:

Staking, DeFi products, market analytics. Access to ICO/IDO and other investment opportunities.

Realized:

Transaction security, Payment system integration, Ease of use, Analytical tools, Marketing functions, Technical support, Compliance, Scalability.