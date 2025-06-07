Task:

The development task is to create a multifunctional and user-friendly music platform that will allow musicians to easily create, publish and promote their music, as well as interact with the audience. The platform should become a reliable tool for monetizing creativity and attracting new listeners.

Purpose:

The goal of creating a multifunctional music platform for musicians and listeners is: Recording and mixing tools - built-in DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) with basic functions for fast track production, Library of samples and loops - free/premium sets to simplify the creative process, Automatic distribution - publishing on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and other streaming services in one click, Built-in analytics - statistics on listens, audience geography, demographics.

Solution. Who is it appropriate for?

Independent musicians - who want to avoid the hassle of distribution and promotion.

Labels and producers - to find new talent and manage artists.

Music lovers - who want to find fresh music and support artists directly.

Realized:

Website development for a music platform focused on music creation and distribution takes into account the following key aspects: Continuous music listening, Aggregator of music performances, Storage and processing of audio files, Mobile applications using PWA concept, Social integration, Content management, Monetization, Security and copyright protection, Ease of navigation and search, Mobile version and adaptability, Analytics and statistics, Support for multiple languages, Integration with external services.