Personnel Cost Planning

Добавлена
7 лет назад
147 просмотров
Найдите исполнителя для вашего проекта прямо сейчас!
Разместите заказ на фриланс-бирже и предложения поступят уже через несколько минут.

Clients need: 

Managers need to have some solution to plan the timeline for employees and prepare report for different government structures. 

Our solution: 

We realized an application, a program supported by the browser, where employees can register, add a necessary data. The employees can work with the timelines, adding comments or changes. The system has a flexible testing service for worksheets that are configured to work with the labor legislation. This system has also management permission hierarchy. 

Technologies applied: 

Java, Spring 4, SAP Hana View, SAP Hana Platform, Microservice Architecture 