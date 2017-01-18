Personnel Cost Planning

Clients need:

Managers need to have some solution to plan the timeline for employees and prepare report for different government structures.

Our solution:

We realized an application, a program supported by the browser, where employees can register, add a necessary data. The employees can work with the timelines, adding comments or changes. The system has a flexible testing service for worksheets that are configured to work with the labor legislation. This system has also management permission hierarchy.

Technologies applied:

Java, Spring 4, SAP Hana View, SAP Hana Platform, Microservice Architecture