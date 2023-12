Clients need:

Create safe onlyne payment system with different levels of protection and security verifications.

Our solution:

We created an easy-to-use e-payment system with multi-level security, different funds withdrawal methods and international wire/SWIFT transfers. This complicated system pays special attention to security issues and ensures safety of payments.

Technologies applied:

Apache CXF, Apache Tomcat 7.0, Hibernate, J2EE, JSF 2.0, MySQL, PostgreSQL, RichFace 3.x, 4.x, Spring 3.x, Amazon Web Services EC2 and S3.

http://www.advcash.com/en/