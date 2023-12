Clients need:

Create e-commerce solution for the ERP system.

Our solution:

B2B and B2C modules of the ERP system for retailing and wholesaling Our developers were responsible for development and design of the b2b, and b2c parts of client’s ERP. We took care for the entire development process and integration of modules. Our solution is based on effective and scalable architecture.

Technologies applied:

IBM SAP, Java EE5-6, Struts, JSP, New modules use hubris

http://www.severstal.com/eng/