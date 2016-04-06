Front End Developer (http://konstantinkudelko.github.io/)

Do you want a Freelance Web Developer available 7 days in a week? Yes, I'm here every day during 2pm to 6pm and 8pm to 5am (GMT +3) Belarus time.

My core expertise lies on Front-End Developments including custom responsive and framework (Bootstrap) based responsive designs. I’m fast learner, and self-motivated web developer. I always keep my promise for each projects deadline. I love working as and Front-End Developer. I built lots of websites from small to large scales.

I assure:

- Cross-device compatibility,- 100% hand coded with commented markup codes,

- Optimize codes and minimum use of images for faster loading time,

- W3C valid, semantic standards coding,

- Modular and clean CSS styles,

- Prompt communication

I have quick turnaround time, and I’m sincere to each projects.

Thanks for checking my profile!