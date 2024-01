Backend, frontend | Wordpress, PHP Frameworks | React, TypeScript

Software developer with extensive experience in working with JavaScript, React, and related cutting-edge technologies. Passionate about creating efficient and useful web applications for users. Always eager to learn about new technologies and trends in web development to stay up-to-date with the best practices.

Able to complete any web development tasks (backend and frontend)

— React, JavaScript, TypeScript

— HTML, CSS, Tailwind

— Wordpress, PHP Frameworks

— MySQL, GraphQL