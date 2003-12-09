PROFESSIONAL PROFILE
● JavaScript/TypeScript developer in software application development
● Practical knowledge of working with stack MERN
● Hands-on experience with Jest and Mocha testing frameworks, Postman integration testing
● Knowledge of the main patterns, as well as of the SOLID pattern
SKILLS SUMMARY
Programming Languages: JavaScript, TypeScript
Web Technologies: Node.js, Express, Nodemon, Axios, Mongoose, JSON, XML, Swagger, API Doc, Jest, Mocha, Postman, JWT, React, Redux, HTML/HTML5,
CSS/CSS3, npm, NestJS, NextJS, Docker, SOAP, Husky, Newman, eslint, prettier
Application Servers: Node.js
Databases: MongoDB, PostgreSQL
Operating Systems: Windows family
Other Skills: Git, PayPal API, ngrok, Domino
Foreign Languages: English Intermediate
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
JavaScript Software Engineer/Node.js IBA Group
November 2021 - Present
JavaScript/ TypeScript Developer
March 2022 – Present
Writing a full-fledged API, using JWT to validate the user, using PostgreSQL to store data, as well as methods that provide access to retrieve
information for certain users.
Responsibilities: -fixing bugs;
-function writing;
-REST API developing;
-database creation;
-object oriented programming.
-routing
-creating backend logic
-creating functions, modules
- investigating information and documentation
-handle user and server errors
-writing tests
-problem solving and finding solutions
Environment: TypeScript, Express, Nest.js, PostgreSQL, Eslint, Prettier, Git, Postman, JSON, Node.js,
REST API, Docker, Swagger, TypeORM, JWT, jest
JavaScript/ TypeScript Developer
February 2022 – March 2022
Practice 22 basic patterns written in TypeScript using prettier, eslint. Practice the SOLID pattern in TypeScript
using prettier, eslint.
Responsibilities: -settings a config for eslint and prettier;
-object oriented programming.
Environment: TypeScript, Eslint, Prettier, Git
JavaScript/TypeScript Developer
December 2021 – February 2022
Creating methods to work with a mail client using Exchange. Writing logic for processing information,
adding/modifying rules, fields, data. Working with XML, Swagger. Constant
integration and high code coverage are the distinctive features of this project.
Responsibilities: - REST API developing;
- object oriental programming with deep inheritance hierarchy;
- configuring SOAP protocols;
- data encoding;
- investigating work;
- testing the middleware with different clients;
- parsing emails mime content;
- fixing bugs;
- writing unit and integration tests;
- advising the team on technical issues and cross-team communications;
- function writing.
Environment: TypeScript, Node.js, Loopback4, Mocha, Sinon, Newman, Istanbul, SOAP, JSON, Swagger, API
Doc, Docker, ngrok, Postman, Charles, Husky, Scrum, Git
JavaScript/TypeScript Developer
November 2021 – December 2021
Writing Postman integration and unit tests using Jest, Mocha for functions of a mail project that converts data and sends it to
another mail client.
Responsibilities: - configuring SOAP protocols;
- data encoding;
- testing the middleware with different clients;
- fixing bugs;
- writing unit and integration tests;
- advising the team on technical issues and cross-team communications.
Environment: TypeScript, Node.js, Loopback4, Mocha, Sinon, Newman, Istanbul, SOAP, JSON, Swagger, API
Doc, Docker, ngrok, Postman, Charles, Husky, Scrum, Git
EDUCATION and TRAINING
● Third year of the College of Business and Law, specialty "Information Technology software", specialization
"Software processing of economic and business information
● Online training course “JavaScript - The Complete Guide 2021 (Beginner + Advanced)”
● Online training course “MERN eCommerce From Scratch “