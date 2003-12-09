Full-stack and Software Developer

PROFESSIONAL PROFILE

● JavaScript/TypeScript developer in software application development

● Practical knowledge of working with stack MERN

● Hands-on experience with Jest and Mocha testing frameworks, Postman integration testing

● Knowledge of the main patterns, as well as of the SOLID pattern

SKILLS SUMMARY

Programming Languages: JavaScript, TypeScript

Web Technologies: Node.js, Express, Nodemon, Axios, Mongoose, JSON, XML, Swagger, API Doc, Jest, Mocha, Postman, JWT, React, Redux, HTML/HTML5,

CSS/CSS3, npm, NestJS, NextJS, Docker, SOAP, Husky, Newman, eslint, prettier

Application Servers: Node.js

Databases: MongoDB, PostgreSQL

Operating Systems: Windows family

Other Skills: Git, PayPal API, ngrok, Domino

Foreign Languages: English Intermediate

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

JavaScript Software Engineer/Node.js IBA Group

November 2021 - Present

JavaScript/ TypeScript Developer

March 2022 – Present

Writing a full-fledged API, using JWT to validate the user, using PostgreSQL to store data, as well as methods that provide access to retrieve

information for certain users.

Responsibilities: -fixing bugs;

-function writing;

-REST API developing;

-database creation;

-object oriented programming.

-routing

-creating backend logic

-creating functions, modules

- investigating information and documentation

-handle user and server errors

-writing tests

-problem solving and finding solutions

Environment: TypeScript, Express, Nest.js, PostgreSQL, Eslint, Prettier, Git, Postman, JSON, Node.js,

REST API, Docker, Swagger, TypeORM, JWT, jest

JavaScript/ TypeScript Developer

February 2022 – March 2022

Practice 22 basic patterns written in TypeScript using prettier, eslint. Practice the SOLID pattern in TypeScript

using prettier, eslint.

Responsibilities: -settings a config for eslint and prettier;

-object oriented programming.

Environment: TypeScript, Eslint, Prettier, Git

JavaScript/TypeScript Developer

December 2021 – February 2022

Creating methods to work with a mail client using Exchange. Writing logic for processing information,

adding/modifying rules, fields, data. Working with XML, Swagger. Constant

integration and high code coverage are the distinctive features of this project.

Responsibilities: - REST API developing;

- object oriental programming with deep inheritance hierarchy;

- configuring SOAP protocols;

- data encoding;

- investigating work;

- testing the middleware with different clients;

- parsing emails mime content;

- fixing bugs;

- writing unit and integration tests;

- advising the team on technical issues and cross-team communications;

- function writing.

Environment: TypeScript, Node.js, Loopback4, Mocha, Sinon, Newman, Istanbul, SOAP, JSON, Swagger, API

Doc, Docker, ngrok, Postman, Charles, Husky, Scrum, Git

JavaScript/TypeScript Developer

November 2021 – December 2021

Writing Postman integration and unit tests using Jest, Mocha for functions of a mail project that converts data and sends it to

another mail client.

Responsibilities: - configuring SOAP protocols;

- data encoding;

- testing the middleware with different clients;

- fixing bugs;

- writing unit and integration tests;

- advising the team on technical issues and cross-team communications.

Environment: TypeScript, Node.js, Loopback4, Mocha, Sinon, Newman, Istanbul, SOAP, JSON, Swagger, API

Doc, Docker, ngrok, Postman, Charles, Husky, Scrum, Git

EDUCATION and TRAINING

● Third year of the College of Business and Law, specialty "Information Technology software", specialization

"Software processing of economic and business information

● Online training course “JavaScript - The Complete Guide 2021 (Beginner + Advanced)”

● Online training course “MERN eCommerce From Scratch “