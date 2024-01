Экономика и финансы любой сложности. Переводы En>Ru, Pl>Ru.

Academic Background: Achieved Specialist of Science Degree in Management from Rivne State Humanitarian University, Ukraine, in the year 2008. Diploma with honours.

2008 - Freelancing translator (rus>eng, eng>rus, eng>ukr, rus>ukr, eng>pol, pol>eng)

Specializations: Economics, Banking and Financial, Business Administration and Management, Marketing, Medicine, Computer and Information Sciences, Technology, Education, etc.

Computer Skills:

• Knowing Office Package.

• Knowing 1С:Enterprise.

• Touch typing 400 signs per minute.

Languages Skills: Russian, Ukrainian, English, Polish.

Unlimited Internet Access.