COO, CSO, translator, interpreter, proofreader, editor and content-writer. Core Skills Languages: Polish, Russian, English, Spanish.

COO, CSO, translator, interpreter, proofreader, editor and content-writer. Core Skills Languages: fluent Polish, fluent Russian, fluent English, fluent Spanish fluent Chinese and Japanese. Working language pairs: EnglishRussian EnglishSpanish SpanishRussian PolishRussian PolishEnglish PolishSpanish One of the few multilingual translators here on Weblancer and THE ONLY ONE able to manage all language pairs listed above! Expert translation, proofreading, editing, voiceover and content-writing in the following areas: • IT, software, web-design • Mobile App (iOS, Android) localization • Economy & Finance • Financial trading, Forex, binary options • Gambling (poker, casino games, sports betting) • Retail, commerce • Tourism, hotel booking industry • Sports • Videogames • Art (literature, music, painting, cinema).