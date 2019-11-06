Переводчик репетитор
I am an enthusiastic, efficient and highly motivated individual with 11+ years working experience in education. I am seeking a position to apply my skills and abilities in education. Excellent team player, disciplined, balanced, creative, ready to take the new environment.Flexible and keen. High level of skills allows to comprehend previously unknown technologies and software applications in a short period of time.
Действие аккаунта приостановлено!
Переводы
нет отзывов
$15/час
от $5от 1 дня
нет рейтинга
Уроки и Репетиторство
нет отзывов
$15/час
от $15от 1 часа
нет рейтинга