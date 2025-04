Full-stack developer

Place of work ZCOM s.r.o. from 10/13/2022 to now.



Responsibilities:

Making changes to the front-end part of the application.

Creating a REST API.

Working with Shell scripts to automate application testing.

Working with microservice architecture.

Writing automatic unit tests for API and code.



Skills:

The main language is PHP. Framework Yii2

DB: MySql mariaDB.

I know Javascript, TypeScrypt, React and Redux, HTML and CSS.