.NET / React Developer

I am a .NET full stack developer with 2.5+ years of experience in creating and supporting different products and systems in different branches. I worked with payment and communication services, realty web applications and APIs for supporting any products. Also have experience in creating client side React & Redux applications

Experience:

Company, Minsk

June 2019 - September 2021

Web Application:

Developed and supported web sites for managing Distributors and Retailers businesses and an admin system for setting up these sites.

Looker Service, Combo Product Service, VIP Retailer service, etc.

Developed and supported microservices for supporting OneApp application.

address.ua

Working on redesigning and supporting the real estate web application. Add new server architecture, creating new components on Vue.JS.