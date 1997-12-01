juliaablis

                             E-mail: [email protected]      Birth date:  01.12.1997

Education

September  2015- 2019  Bachelor Degree.                                   Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev.                Faculty of Law.                 Student of state-funded education.   September 2019 – Current time  Master of Law                                                        Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev.                                                        Faculty of Law.                                                                  

Skills

Personal qualities: Responsible, punctual, organized, sociable, disciplined, motivated, ambitious. Computer skills: Microsoft Word, Power Point, Excel, Publisher; Google Tools (Photos, Docs, Calendar, Drive). Languages: Russian, Ukraine – native, English –  upper-intermediate                        

Experience

May 2016   «Сourses of criminal procedure» at the American Common Law Center.   Position – student.   Attended lectures given by an American judge Brian Heygan.    March 2017 – April 2017.  Guardianship and Trusteeship bodies of Goloseevsky district.  Position – Trainee.  Duties: ●        Meetings with citizens and resolving their problems, dealing with complaints. ●        Familiarization with legislation and practicing it. ●        Finding a common language with citizens. ●        HR responsibilities: ✓      Preparing citizens personal files. ✓      Conducting interviews with citizens and discussing there problem. ✓      Conducting interviews with citizens and discussing their problems.             September 2018 – October 2018   « KNU Debates club» at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev.  Duties: ●       Court sessions imitation. ●       Offering legal advice. ●        Discussing sessions with the other lawyers.   September 2019 – October 2019 Kiev court of appeal Position - secretary of the court session of the department for ensuring the judicial process of managing the maintenance of the activity

Motto:   « The best job is a high-paying hobby.»    

