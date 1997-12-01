juliaablis

Personalinformation E-mail: [email protected] Birth date: 01.12.1997 [table]

Education

September 2015- 2019 Bachelor Degree. Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev. Faculty of Law. Student of state-funded education. September 2019 – Current time Master of Law Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev. Faculty of Law.

Skills

Personal qualities: Responsible, punctual, organized, sociable, disciplined, motivated, ambitious. Computer skills: Microsoft Word, Power Point, Excel, Publisher; Google Tools (Photos, Docs, Calendar, Drive). Languages: Russian, Ukraine – native, English – upper-intermediate

Experience

May 2016 «Сourses of criminal procedure» at the American Common Law Center. Position – student. Attended lectures given by an American judge Brian Heygan. March 2017 – April 2017. Guardianship and Trusteeship bodies of Goloseevsky district. Position – Trainee. Duties: ● Meetings with citizens and resolving their problems, dealing with complaints. ● Familiarization with legislation and practicing it. ● Finding a common language with citizens. ● HR responsibilities: ✓ Preparing citizens personal files. ✓ Conducting interviews with citizens and discussing there problem. ✓ Conducting interviews with citizens and discussing their problems. September 2018 – October 2018 « KNU Debates club» at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev. Duties: ● Court sessions imitation. ● Offering legal advice. ● Discussing sessions with the other lawyers. September 2019 – October 2019 Kiev court of appeal Position - secretary of the court session of the department for ensuring the judicial process of managing the maintenance of the activity

of the court chamber for hearing civil cases Motto: « The best job is a high-paying hobby.» .

