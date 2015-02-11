QA, Tester
Skills
Types of testing: manual, functional, performance, usability, UI.
Documentation of testing: checklists, test plans, test cases.
Tools: VMware Workstation, Fiddler, Charles, Jing, Pixie
Data Base: MS SQL Server, MySQL .
Bug Tracker: Mantis, Jira
Experience
2014-2015 – NIX Solutions Ltd.
Education
2010– 2014: Khai, Software Engineering, bachelor.
Graduatedfrom the courses of testing.
References:Source IT, Kharkov.
Languages
English– intermediate.
Personalinformation
Responsible, communicative, work well individually and in team. Enjoyreading. Want to increase my knowledge and elevate mind.
