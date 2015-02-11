QA, Tester

Skills

Types of testing: manual, functional, performance, usability, UI.

Documentation of testing: checklists, test plans, test cases.

Tools: VMware Workstation, Fiddler, Charles, Jing, Pixie

Data Base: MS SQL Server, MySQL .

Bug Tracker: Mantis, Jira

Experience

2014-2015 – NIX Solutions Ltd.

Education

2010– 2014: Khai, Software Engineering, bachelor.

Graduatedfrom the courses of testing.

References:Source IT, Kharkov.

Languages

English– intermediate.

Personalinformation

Responsible, communicative, work well individually and in team. Enjoyreading. Want to increase my knowledge and elevate mind.