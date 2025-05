Hey there!

It has been over a year since I started working as a web developer. Here is the stack of main technologies that I have been working on so far:

- React.js (strong)

- JavaScript (strong)

- HTML5/CSS3 (strong)

- TypeScript (intermediate)

Other than that, I have experience with additional tools listed below:

- React-native (limited experience)

- Node.js

- Redux (Redux-Thunk, Redux-Saga)

- Express.js

- Git/GitHub

- SASS/LESS

- Utilities, component libraries (Material-UI, styled-components)

- REST

- Jest/react-testing-library

Fluent in English, open for a cooperation with international teams and foreign customers.