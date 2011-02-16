mischeryakov

Соучредитель представительства инвестиционно-трейдинговой компании "Ecolution ltd" в Украине. В 2011 году наша компания направлена на инвестирование в области интернет проектов.

Наша задача собрать команду профессионалов для подготовки проектов на базе существующих идей с прилагаемыми к ним бизнес-планами к ознакомлению инвесторов с полноценной концепцией и для дальнейшей реализации проектов. Так же предлагаю сотрудничество переводчикам, бухгалтерам, юристам из любых городов кроме Киева.

О компании : Ecolution Ltd. together with his Ukrainian subsidiary are > international business companies. The Director and principal officers > are Dutch and Ukrainian Nationals. Scope of activities Ecolution Ltd. is focused on the trading, sourcing and marketing of > metals and minerals, energy products and agricultural products and > together with our partners we also focus on investment and funding of > infrastructural projects worldwide. We consider investment > opportunities where: our existing participation in the marketing and production of > commodities provides insight we view continuing participation in industrial assets as an > important feature of our long-term strategy we adopt a market view in respect of future capital investment We continue to pursue selective strategic acquisitions and > alliances with third parties and aim to create value through our > acquisitions over long-time horizons. each investment opportunity in an industrial asset is evaluated on > a stand-alone basis. Additionally, new ventures are examined for their > potential to benefit from Ecolution's approach to achieving critical > mass in the relevant market and to support our corporate philosophy of > establishing long-term relationships with trading partners, financial > institutions and governments. COMMODITIES We at Ecolution take pride in our company's reputation as commodity > buyer and sellers in the market. What makes us successful in this > business is our strong relationships with suppliers, refineries, > producer, government and freight companies, worldwide combined with our > detailed, conscientious, and honoring nature that we incorporate into > our daily decisions and interactions with our customers. We are proud of our reputation as a consistent & reliable supplier of > Commodities in the global market. Production operations supply Crude Oil, Petrochemicals, Fertilizers > and other products to the growing world market. Worldwide production > operations are currently focused in South America, Europe, Asia and the > Middle East. Blending Blending is a key activity based on years of experience in meeting > customers' quality-sensitive needs with tailor-made semi-finished and > finished fuels for the ARA bunker market and trade. Ecolution together with his partners are player's in international > bunkering, the supply of fuel to the shipping industry. Together we > supply the entire sector, from inland barges on the Rhine to the > largest container vessels and oil tankers. A blender of marine diesel, fluxant/cutter stock and heavy bunker > fuel, We are the supplier's of bunkers to shipping lines calling at the > world's largest port complex. To guarantee independent supply, > Ecolution imports fuel oil and components from Surinam, major European > export refineries and the USA. We are supplier's of distillates in the ARA region. Fishing fleets, > coastal traffic and major shipping lines calling at Dutch ports have > been relying on fuel from Us. We serve resellers in the bunker market and supply heating and diesel > oil cross- border. Strategy The success of Ecolution's can be credited in part to a unique > business model where all sales, purchase, logistics and trading > activities are harmonized to provide competitive and flexible services. INVESTMENT Ecolution together with his Partners are focusing on worldwide > Government backed transport infrastructure transactions in addition to > Public Private Partnerships [PPP] and project finance, including but > not limited to: Rail: including High Speed, Inter-City, Light Rail and Trams Maglev Transportation Roads, Tunnels, Bridges, and Electric Car Charging Infrastructure Airports Ports Advisory Mandates would encompass us acting in one or more of the following > capacities: I. Technical Advisory II. Financial Advisory III. Arranger Our Skills and Expertise i. Technical and Financial Advisory ii. Technical Due Diligence iii. SPV and SPC Management iv. Project Management v. Financial Modelling vi. Debt and Equity Capital Raising vii. Lead Arranging Transactions Project history Tube Lines, U.K. [2002] Bristol Schools, U.K. [2004-5] NHS LIFT, U.K. [2002-5] Trillium Fund, U.K. [2007] Lisbon Airport, Portugal [2008-9] Murcia Airport, Spain [2008-9] Abu Dhabi Healthcare, U.A.E. [2009-10] Bodrum Airport, Turkey [2010] PARTNERS Collective Technology, (the Netherlands) Selecture B.V. (the Netherlands) UBI B.V. (the Netherlands) S.J.B. (the Netherlands) GEO GOED B.V. (the Netherlands) Transport Infrastructure Partners (United Kingdom) Vendini Incorporate (Belize, America) Concept Services (Trinidad & Tabago) Apollo Group of Cos (United Kingdom)