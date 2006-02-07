We are looking for people who could design 3D characters / avatars for 3D interactive world. Please contact only by email or phone. Please include your resumee / CV and previous works in the email. Onni Sarmaste Codebusters ...
- 3D-графиканет заявокЗакрыт17 лет назад
We are looking for experienced Macromedia Director programmers to work on 3-D / Isometric chat and virtual world community project. Applications only by email! Onni Sarmaste Codebusters Ltd onni.sarmaste(at)codebusters.fi Tel: +358(0)400 81 7773 Tel: +358(0)9 4281 80153D-графиканет заявокЗакрыт17 лет назад
We are in great need of Symbian SIS programmers to make a MIDP 2.0 and Symbian (nokia) version of our product! This project will require 3 programmers for 2 to 3 months. Urgent contacts by email only! Onni ...Веб-программирование5 заявокЗакрыт18 лет назад
- $2500
We have developed a Symbian based videotone solution that allows us to open a video player when a call is incoming to the phone. Now we are most interested if we can do a similar ...Веб-программирование3 заявкиЗакрыт18 лет назад
If you are a total guru on JBOSS or rather a god we want you! We have one pilot project and we need at least two very qualifyed JBOSS developers for this and quite soon to ...Веб-программированиенет заявокЗакрыт18 лет назад
- $2500
We urgently need someone to develop a 3GP Video player for Nokia 6.1 Symbian device. This is extremely urgent! More info available by email request! Onni Sarmaste Codebusters Ltd onni.sarmaste(at)codebusters.fi Tel: +358(0)9 4281 8015 (Finland) Tel: +372 523 8305 (Estonia) Fax: +372 ...Мобильные приложения5 заявокЗакрыт18 лет назад
We are in need of a programmer to continue deveopment of a CMS (content management system). It is is a working state and only needs some improvments. The work would be continuous because new ...Веб-программирование6 заявокЗакрыт18 лет назад
We need help creating high quality themes for mobile phones. Bellow are gathered some info on where the applications for creating themes can be found and a page with some really nice themes that we ...Мобильные приложения10 заявокЗакрыт18 лет назад
- $5000
Мы ищем разработчиков с опытом, под Symbian, желающих переехать в Хельсинки, Финляндия. Мы предлагаем конкурентно-способную зарплату а также разлицные бонусы и очень хорошие переспективы в карьере. Вы будете работать в одной из лучших IT организации ...Программирование ПО18 заявокЗакрыт18 лет назад
Система "Co-Browsing" Нам требуется создать систему, которую мы бы называли "Co-Browsing". Проще говоря, эта система должна позволить кому-то (например тому, с кем вы разговариваете по телефону и т.д.) видеть баш Internet Explorer и ВСЁ что вы ...Прикладное ПО6 заявокЗакрыт18 лет назад