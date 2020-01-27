ruslan-lei

Руслан Лэй ruslan-leiruslan-lei
Опыт работы верстальщиком - 5 месяцев, frontend - 2 месяца
Примеры работ:
Демо работа (Vue, Vuex, Vue Router):
Сайт: http://yung-food.rusya-lay.com/
---
Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/yung-food
----------------------------
Тестовое Doggie (Vue):
Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/doggie
----------------------------
Сайт для художницы:
Сайт: http://afijia.rusya-lay.com
---
Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/afijia (В доработке)
---
Макет: https://www.figma.com/file/4b3JGqQl3ffp45eYJ6TAU0/Afijia?node-id=1%3A30
----------------------------
Тестовое Aviasales (React):
Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/aviasales-test-react
---
Задание: https://github.com/KosyanMedia/test-tasks/tree/master/aviasales_frontend
----------------------------
Тестовое Avito (Vue):
Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/avito-test-vue
---
Задание: https://github.com/avito-tech/safedeal-frontend-trainee
----------------------------
Waxom:
Сайт: http://frontend.rusya-lay.com/landings/waxom/
---
Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/waxom
----------------------------
Tajam:
Сайт: http://frontend.rusya-lay.com/landings/tajam/
---
Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/tajam
----------------------------
Bouncy:
Сайт: http://frontend.rusya-lay.com/landings/bouncy
---
Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/bouncy