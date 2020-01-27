ruslan-lei

Руслан Лэй ruslan-lei

 
24 годаРоссия/Санкт-Петербург
4 года на фриланс-бирже
Был
4 года назад
Верстальщик, Frontend разработчик

Опыт работы верстальщиком - 5 месяцев, frontend - 2 месяца

Примеры работ:

Демо работа (Vue, Vuex, Vue Router):

Сайт: http://yung-food.rusya-lay.com/

---

Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/yung-food

----------------------------

Тестовое Doggie (Vue): 

Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/doggie

----------------------------

Сайт для художницы:

Сайт: http://afijia.rusya-lay.com

---

Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/afijia (В доработке)

---

Макет: https://www.figma.com/file/4b3JGqQl3ffp45eYJ6TAU0/Afijia?node-id=1%3A30

----------------------------

Тестовое Aviasales (React): 

Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/aviasales-test-react 

---

Задание: https://github.com/KosyanMedia/test-tasks/tree/master/aviasales_frontend

----------------------------

Тестовое Avito (Vue):

Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/avito-test-vue

---

Задание: https://github.com/avito-tech/safedeal-frontend-trainee

----------------------------

Waxom: 

Сайт: http://frontend.rusya-lay.com/landings/waxom/

---

Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/waxom

----------------------------

Tajam: 

Сайт: http://frontend.rusya-lay.com/landings/tajam/

---

Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/tajam

----------------------------

Bouncy: 

Сайт: http://frontend.rusya-lay.com/landings/bouncy

---

Исходники: https://github.com/RusyaLay/bouncy

Vue.jsReact.js