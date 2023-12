Senior php-developer

My knowledges: PHP, MYSQL, HTML, CSS, JS (12+ years), LESS, Apache, CentOS, WHM/cPanel, After Effects, Photoshop (10+ years), OS X, API, Internet Payments Integration, CRM/ERP development, CMS development. Websites optimizing.

2006: script MailTUX (email marketing)

2009: script MailTUX 2 (email marketing)

2005-2014 individual corporate systems, MLM projects development (full cycle), billing-systems development.