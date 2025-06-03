Falling star cinematic

Technical means:

This cinematic was created in Blender. Falling star was done using rigid body physics, render engine Eevee. Sound design, compositing and post production in DaVinci Resolve.

Narrative:

The viewer finds themselves in a nighttime courtyard with old panel-block houses, a streetlamp illuminating the snowy path. As they walk along a snow-covered path, they observe the courtyard, then look down at their feet, then up at the windows of the houses, before looks up at the starry sky. The viewer notices a flickering point — a star racing toward them. A star falls into the snow; it flickers and gradually fades until it begins to emit a faint green light.

Meaning:

At this moment, the viewer might feel a mix of wonder and nostalgia, but also a deeper thought about life. The falling star can be seen as a symbol that our world is also kind of fake or artificial, just like the stars we believed in as children. As we grow up, we stop noticing that everything around us is not entirely real, and we accept it as normal. The falling star reminds us that what we see and believe might just be an illusion created by our minds. Nostalgia for childhood becomes a quiet background in our adult lives — a memory of magic and innocence that stays with us, even if we no longer believe in real miracles.