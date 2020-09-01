Music web site design

 Vivid Co.

 Company Description:

A company that makes and distributes techno music. They stand out because they are produced by big names in the industry and available in stores worldwide. We want to convey a sense of victory, while at the same time being lively.

 Job Description:

Create a website that will mainly provide customer support for the company. The goal is to make a landing page that maximizes conversions. Besides the landing page, the website will need a information page, shop page and a terms of service page. The landing page should have a Our Values section. There should be a call to action to get users to subscribe to the newsletter. They would prefer a trendy design, and would like you to use the brand color, which is blue. Take into account the client's preferences and values.