Адаптивная верстка лендинга по доставке и продаже кофе. Проект был создан по техническому заданию на основании макета в Figma. С помощью JavaScript реализована плавная навигация по разделам с помощью пунктов меню. Была осуществлена обработка фото, в программе Adobe Photosop для адаптации под любые экраны. Элементы дизайна отрисованы/откорректированы в программе Adobe Illustrator. Подключен и реализован Slider Swiper

Adaptive layout of the landing page for the delivery and sale of coffee. The project was created according to the terms of reference based on the layout in Figma. Using JavaScript, smooth navigation through sections using menu items is implemented. Photo processing was carried out in Adobe Photoshop to adapt to any screens. The design elements are rendered/corrected in the Adobe Illustrator program. Slider Swiper is connected and implemented

https://coffee-shop-magazine.netlify.app/