1999DavoWeb

David Petrosyan [email protected]
Mobile:+37491880421
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Education since 2016
Yerevan State University, Armenia
BSc in Informatics and Applied Mathematics
Web programming lessons in beeoncode.com
University Projects
C++ Project: Designed and implemented an algorithms.
Major components of the project:
Design of the necessary algorithms.
Detailed, illustrative documentation of the solution.
Environments and Tools
C++, Visual Studio,HTML, CSS, Javascript, PHP, PHP_OOP.
Studied Mathematical Analysis & discrete mathematics.
Languages
Armenian, English, Russian – proficient in communication, technical reading & writing.
Interests
Professional: Programming, math, machine learning.
Other: Economics, philosophy, history of science, history of Armenia.
Sports: Enjoy a wide spectrum of active sports: snowboarding, swimming,wrestling, cycling.