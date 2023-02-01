Software QA Engineer
QA Team Lead with practical experience in testing mobile applications for the
Android system, WEB testing, blockchain and writing technical documentation.
Also, as a hobby, I'm fond of developing web-pages, test automation
and play games
Experience over 5 years
Портфолио
- Kyrrex.com
- Kyrrex - Mobile App
- KRRX BOT
- Moneta IN
- Moneta IN - Bot
- RealmCraft
- Adventaria: My 2D Pixel Worlds
- Blocky Rider
- Island Craft
- Terracraft: Survive Mine World
- Egg Wars: Fight Craft
- Snowball Fight: Battle Strike
Разработка игр
$10/час
от $10от 1 часа
#103
Мобильные приложения
$10/час
от $10от 1 часа
#149
Тестирование ПО
$10/час
от $10от 1 часа
#227
Тестирование сайтов
$5/час
от $5от 1 часа
#294