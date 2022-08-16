Project: Software complex rationalization the process ofcustomer service in logistics companies.
Developing anapplication that allows you to pre-arrange an express invoice and get a unique
number and place in the queue to visit the physical department of a logistics
company thereby optimizing time.
Used technologies andtools:
• GMap.NET
• TCP/IP Client &Server
• CRUD
Project: Desktop application for interacting with theanti-plagiarism service.
Development of anapplication that allows you to interact with the service to check the
scientific work for uniqueness. It has extensions of functionality and binding
to hardware.
Used technologies andtools:
• WPF
• Multithreading
• MahApps.Metro
• Net.Mail
Project:Simple CRM for school.
Application developmentfor an educational institution with a fingerprint identification system, a
visit display and a schedule.
Used technologies andtools:
• Multithreading
• Fingerprint Recognition
• CRUD
• Cryptography
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:
• Programming languages: C#, SQL
• Object OrientedProgramming, Design patterns
• Development technologies: WPF, EntityFramework, Linq, NET Framework 4.0+
• WEB: HTML, CSS ,XML, JavaScript (basic)
• DB: MySQL
• IDE’s: MS Visual Studio, Project Rider, MS Expression Blend
• Languages: English; Ukrainian, Russian.