Страница разработчика Куличенко Дмитрия

Project: Software complex rationalization the process ofcustomer service in logistics companies.

Developing anapplication that allows you to pre-arrange an express invoice and get a unique

number and place in the queue to visit the physical department of a logistics

company thereby optimizing time.

Used technologies andtools:

• GMap.NET

• TCP/IP Client &Server

• CRUD

Project : Desktop application for interacting with theanti-plagiarism service.

Development of anapplication that allows you to interact with the service to check the

scientific work for uniqueness. It has extensions of functionality and binding

to hardware.

Used technologies andtools:

• WPF

• Multithreading

• MahApps.Metro

• Net.Mail

Project: Simple CRM for school .

Application developmentfor an educational institution with a fingerprint identification system, a

visit display and a schedule.

Used technologies andtools:

• Multithreading

• Fingerprint Recognition

• CRUD

• Cryptography

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

• Programming languages: C#, SQL

• Object OrientedProgramming, Design patterns

• Development technologies: WPF, EntityFramework, Linq, NET Framework 4.0+

• WEB: HTML, CSS ,XML, JavaScript (basic)

• DB: MySQL

• IDE’s: MS Visual Studio, Project Rider, MS Expression Blend

• Languages: English; Ukrainian, Russian.