English-Russian Translator and Proofreader
I am an IOL-certified English to Russian native-speaking translator, proofreader, and editor specializing in Travel, Law, Business, and
Marketing fields. My website and app translation services can help you
become visible on the Runet. Now I work under my personal brand -
ESTranslation.
KEY BENEFITS:
• Translation experience more than 7 years, incl. projects for Lionbridge, Textappeal, Knockhundred Translations, etc.
• More than 2 500 000 words translated
• MA in Civil Law, MA in Linguistics, The Diploma in Translation of the CIOL (London, UK)
• Member of the Chartered Institute of Linguists (MCIL)
• Using SDL Trados, SDLX, Translation Workspace.
Действие аккаунта приостановлено!
Переводы
нет отзывов
$4/час
нет рейтинга
Редактирование и Корректура
нет отзывов
$2/час
нет рейтинга