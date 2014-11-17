English-Russian Translator and Proofreader

I am an IOL-certified English to Russian native-speaking translator, proofreader, and editor specializing in Travel, Law, Business, and

Marketing fields. My website and app translation services can help you

become visible on the Runet. Now I work under my personal brand -

ESTranslation.

KEY BENEFITS:

• Translation experience more than 7 years, incl. projects for Lionbridge, Textappeal, Knockhundred Translations, etc.

• More than 2 500 000 words translated

• MA in Civil Law, MA in Linguistics, The Diploma in Translation of the CIOL (London, UK)

• Member of the Chartered Institute of Linguists (MCIL)

• Using SDL Trados, SDLX, Translation Workspace.