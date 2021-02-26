Front-End developer

Education___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sep. 2019 - present, KSTU named after I. Razzakova, Faculty of Energy, speciality "electricity and electrical

engineering" (full-time department)

Experience__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Jun. 2021 – Sep. 2022 (1 year). Independently studying technologies from documentations and videos from youtube

Oct. 2022 – present. Miniinternship in “Juniors.dev”

My_Projects_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

• Burger_shop

React, Redux, Stylus

• Todo_react_ts

React, Materialize CSS, Typescript

• Odigo_landing

Javascript, HTML, CSS

• API_pagination_cards and API_posts

React, React-Hooks, MUI

• Flappy_bird , snake , slider , aim_game

Javascript, HTML_canva, CSS

Technical skills______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

• Javascript (ES5+) (~1 year)

• React (~1 year)

• Typescript (2+ month)

• Redux (~1 year)

• HTML 5 (1+ year)

• CSS 3 (1+ year)

• Figma (1+ year)

• GitHub (1+ year)

Soft skills___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

• communicable

• initiative

• responsible

Knowledge of foreign languages______________________________________________________________________________________________

• English A1 (at the level of reading technical documentation)

• German B1 (colloquial)

Hobbys________________________________________________________________

• collecting electronics learning new technologies walking tour computer games