21 годКиргизия/Бишкек
3 года на фриланс-бирже
Был
3 дня назад
Front-End developer

Education___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sep. 2019 - present, KSTU named after I. Razzakova, Faculty of Energy, speciality "electricity and electrical

engineering" (full-time department)

Experience__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Jun. 2021 – Sep. 2022 (1 year). Independently studying technologies from documentations and videos from youtube

Oct. 2022 – present. Miniinternship in “Juniors.dev

My_Projects_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

• Burger_shop

React, Redux, Stylus

• Todo_react_ts

React, Materialize CSS, Typescript

• Odigo_landing

Javascript, HTML, CSS

• API_pagination_cards and API_posts

React, React-Hooks, MUI

• Flappy_bird , snake , slider , aim_game

Javascript, HTML_canva, CSS

Technical skills______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

• Javascript (ES5+) (~1 year)

• React (~1 year)

• Typescript (2+ month)

• Redux (~1 year)

• HTML 5 (1+ year)

• CSS 3 (1+ year)

• Figma (1+ year)

• GitHub (1+ year)

Soft skills___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

• communicable

• initiative

• responsible

Knowledge of foreign languages______________________________________________________________________________________________

• English A1 (at the level of reading technical documentation)

• German B1 (colloquial)

Hobbys________________________________________________________________

• collecting electronics learning new technologies walking tour computer games

JavascriptTypeScriptHTMLCSSFigmaReact
guest_16101900208898
3 года в сервисе
Был
9 месяцев назад
$7
2 балла
9 месяцев назад
Контрольная работа по электротехнике.
не сделал
kovaa
21 годРоссия
3 года в сервисе
Был
2 месяца назад
$8
10 баллов
3 года назад
Задачи по физике 1 курс
Быстро и качественно. Рекомендую.
Рекомендую этого заказчика. Адекватность и срок оплаты на высоком уровне )
Ответный отзыв
kovaa
21 годРоссия
3 года в сервисе
Был
2 месяца назад
$5
10 баллов
3 года назад
Задачи по физике 1 курс
Хорошая работа.
Приятно с ним работать )
Ответный отзыв
sashachadova
Александра 
22 годаУкраина
3 года в сервисе
Была
3 года назад
$7
10 баллов
3 года назад
Выполнение лабораторных работ по MathCAD.
Отличное выполнение работы! Рекомендую данного исполнителя!
Приятно было работать с ней ))
Ответный отзыв
guest_16134855871791
3 года в сервисе
Был
10 месяцев назад
$6
10 баллов
3 года назад
Решить задачи по физике
Красивый и четкий подчерк. Респект исполнителю.
Приятный заказчик, рекомендую !
Ответный отзыв