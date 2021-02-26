Education___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Sep. 2019 - present, KSTU named after I. Razzakova, Faculty of Energy, speciality "electricity and electrical
engineering" (full-time department)
Experience__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Jun. 2021 – Sep. 2022 (1 year). Independently studying technologies from documentations and videos from youtube
Oct. 2022 – present. Miniinternship in “Juniors.dev”
My_Projects_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
• Burger_shop
React, Redux, Stylus
• Todo_react_ts
React, Materialize CSS, Typescript
• Odigo_landing
Javascript, HTML, CSS
• API_pagination_cards and API_posts
React, React-Hooks, MUI
• Flappy_bird , snake , slider , aim_game
Javascript, HTML_canva, CSS
Technical skills______________________________________________________________________________________________________________
• Javascript (ES5+) (~1 year)
• React (~1 year)
• Typescript (2+ month)
• Redux (~1 year)
• HTML 5 (1+ year)
• CSS 3 (1+ year)
• Figma (1+ year)
• GitHub (1+ year)
Soft skills___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
• communicable
• initiative
• responsible
Knowledge of foreign languages______________________________________________________________________________________________
• English A1 (at the level of reading technical documentation)
• German B1 (colloquial)
Hobbys________________________________________________________________
• collecting electronics learning new technologies walking tour computer games
- Todo-list9 просмотров
- Burger_shop8 просмотров
- Odigo_landing10 просмотров