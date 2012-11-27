переводчик, рус-англ, англ--рус

Русс-англ

Программа

Всероссийской конференции с международным участием

«Перспективы и вызовы информационного общества»

27, 28 ноября 2012 г.

Партнеры конференции:

1. Сибирский государственный аэрокосмический университет

им. М.Ф. Решетнева;

2. University J.J.Strossmayer Osijek, CROATIA;

3. Казахский национальный педагогический университет им. Абая;

4. Институт вычислительного моделирования СО РАН;

5. Сибирский федеральный университет;

На конференции предполагается обсуждение следующих вопросов:

1.состояние и перспективы информатизации образования в России и других странах;

2.условия подготовки учителя в условиях информатизации образования;

3.проблемы выбора программного обеспечения и средств обучения;

4.информационные процессы и технологии в вузе;

5.опыт и перспективы развития электронного обучения и применения дистанционных образовательных технологий;

6.информационно-образовательная среда вуза

The program

Russian conference with international participation

"Prospects and Challenges of the Information Society"

27, 28 November, 2012

Conference partners:

1. Siberian State Aerospace University n. a. academician M.F.Reshetnev

2. University J.J.Strossmayer Osijek, CROATIA;

3. Kazakh National Pedagogical University n.a. Abay;

4. Institute of Computational Modelling SB RAS;

5. Siberian Federal University;

On the conference the following issues are supposed to be discussed:

1. the state and the prospects of informatization of education in Russia and other countries;

2. the conditions of teachers’ training in conditions of informatization of education;

3. the problem of software and training aids selection;

4. the informational processes and technologies in the university;

5. the experience and prospects of e-teaching and usage of distance educational technologies;

6. the informational and educational environment of the university;

Section 3.07. Market Disruption

(a) If a Market Disruption Event occurs, then EBRD shall be entitled to notify the Borrower of the occurrence of such Market Disruption Event.

(b) If EBRD notifies the Borrower of the occurrence of a Market Disruption Event pursuant to Section 3.07(a):

(1) Interest shall accrue on the Loan or the Affected Portion of the Loan at a rate equal to the sum of the Margin and the All-in Cost for each Interest Period and subject to Sections 3.07(b)(4)-(7) until all amounts under this Agreement are repaid or prepaid. Such interest rate shall take effect:

(A) in the case of a Market Disruption Event under paragraph (a) of the definition of Market Disruption Event, commencing on the first day of the Interest Period in respect of which such Market Disruption Event has occurred;

(B) in the case of a Market Disruption Event under paragraph (b)(1) of the definition of Market Disruption Event, commencing on the date of notification by EBRD of the occurrence of such Market Disruption Event; and

(C) in the case of a Market Disruption Event under paragraph (b)(2) of the definition of Market Disruption Event, commencing on the first day of the Interest Period following the date of notification by EBRD of the occurrence of such Market Disruption Event.

Section 3.07. Падение рынка

(a) Если произойдет Падение рынка, ЕБРР имеет право уведомить Заемщика о том, что произошло Падение рынка.

(b) Если ЕБРР уведомляет Заемщика о Падении рынка согласно Разделу 3.07 (a):

(1) Процент на Кредит или Части Кредита должен увеличиться в размере, равном сумме Маржи и Полной стоимости привлечения средств для каждого Процентного периода и подлежит действию разделов 3.07(b)(4)-(7), пока все суммы по настоящему Соглашению не будут выплачены или уплачены заранее. Такой процентная ставка вступает в силу:

(A) в случае Падения рынка согласно параграфу (а) определения Падения рынка, начиная с первого дня Процентного периода в отношение которого произошло такое Падение рынка;

(B) в случае Падения рынка согласно параграфу (b)(1) определения Падения рынка, начиная с даты уведомления ЕБРР о том, что произошло Падение рынка; и

(C) в случае Падения рынка согласно параграфу (b)(2) определения Падения рынка, начиная с первого дня Процентного периода, следующего за датой уведомления ЕБРР о том, что произошло Падение рынка.

Англ-рус

2010 Kagyu Monlam in Bodhgaya

Celebration of the 1st Karmapa Düsum Khyenpa’s 900th anniversary

The big day had arrived. Preparations for this final highlight of the month-long celebration of the first Karmapa Düsum Khyenpa’s 900th anniversary had been going on for many weeks. From the early morning onwards throngs of people had been gathering at the Mönlam site at the Mahabodhi temple.

The atmosphere was vibrant with expectation and filled with the chant of mantras and the song of the chipmunks.

At 7a.m. an amplified voice told everybody to get up and take up formation in two rows to welcome the representation of Karmapa Düsum Khyenpa.

The procession is led by several umdzes playing cymbals

After a little while the gathered crowd of more than ten thousand started to react, and slowly two rows began to form on either side of the path.

The queue of people became longer and longer, stretching far beyond the entrance and quite a way along the main street into Bodhgaya. Once everyone was in place, flowers were distributed to one and all. The waiting began.

2010 Кагью Монлам в Бодхгайе

Празднование 900-летия со дня рождения Первого Кармапы Дусум Кхьенпы

Настал великий день. Приготовления к финальному торжеству фестиваля, длившегося почти месяц, заняли несколько недель. С самого утра храм Махабодхи стал заполняться желающими попасть на Монлам.

Трепещущая от ожидания атмосфера была наполнена пением мантр и вознёй бурундуков в траве.

В семь утра звучный голос велел всем подняться и выстроиться в две шеренги, чтобы поприветствовать появление изображения Кармапы Дусум Кхьенпы.

Спустя некоторое время толпа более чем из десяти тысяч человек стала медленно выстраиваться в две линии вдоль пути шествия.

Очередь становилась всё длиннее и длиннее, растягиваясь всё дальше вдоль по главной улице Бодхгайи. После того, как все заняли свои места, каждому из присутствующих вручили цветы. И наступило ожидание.