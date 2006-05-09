Создается 2Д-игра "Бомбермэн". Для демоверсии необходим следующий арт: 1) главный герой (4 ракурса х 4 кадра анимация движения); 2) бомба (4 кадра х анимация простоя, анимация взрыва); 3) вертикальный и горизонтальный огонь бомбы + края; 4) 2 вида монстров ...
Young talented programmer is looking for an interesting job in the game development.
MATVIEVSKIY SERGEY ALEXANDROVICH
2D/3D-Graphics programmer
Date of birth: 15/03/87
Home address: Ukraine, Dnepropetrovsk, Bulvar Slavy, 27/35
Home telephone: 370-63-91
Education: specialized secondary (PC operator)
Current education: 2nd-year student (DNU)
Foreign languages knowledge: good English
Primary IDE: MS Visual Studio 7.1 .NET (C++ Language)
Other IDEs:
1. MS Visual Studio 6.0 (C++ Language)
2. Borland C++ Builder 5/6
3. Borland Delphi 5/6
4. MS Visual Basic for Applications
Primary APIs:
1. WinAPI (including GDI and UI dialogs)
2. STL (file managing, containers, algorithms etc.)
3. COM (knack of producing components and servers)
4. DirectX (including DX9c)
Other APIs:
1. Borland VCL
2. MS MFC
3. OpenGL (except for nVidia and ATI additions)
2D-techniques:
1. Sprites (billboards, decals, particles)
2. Isometry and pseudo-3D
3. User Interface (GUI & HUD)
4. etc.
3D-techniques:
1. Indoors rendering (occlusions, BSP, portals)
2. Outdoors rendering (CLOD, PVS, tiling, splatting)
3. Skeleton animation
4. Shaders and HLSL
5. etc.
Other techniques:
1. Multithreading
2. Physics algorithms
3. AI algorithms
4. 2D/3D sound through DirectSound
5. 2D/3D music through DirectMusic
6. Networking through DirectPlay
