Hello everybody. I am Ivan, translator-writer-editor!

Live in Ukraine as you noticed. I was able to get 2 higher education – Master of Arts (Honours; English, German) and Bachelor of Economics and Finance (Honours), Master of Economics – (Honours; in the field of Taxation). I am fluent in English & Ukrainian, Russian; German is my second language but it is not an obstacle to develop my communicating skills and abilities as well as I know Italian just a little bit, as a pearl. I am not going to pretend as if I am an almost perfect translator but I am still walking on this language boulevard to become a little better.

From the third course, I have been engaged in individual lessons with a tutor to deep and enlarge knowledge of the subjects (new material, translation models, techniques, creative writing, etc) if I had not caught something in University.

And now I am ready to unexpected and enticing challenges! New challenges, new tasks – new victories and new solutions!

— During the process of translating (writing or editing) I get used to special translation strategies, models and tricks improving the final result.

— As I have gained Master of Arts and Economics – all this acquired knowledge helps me to rich the goal of reformulation – that’s why I really know the core of economic processes making my holistic transformation as harmonic and quality as possible.

— I have experienced this real trading in Forex and Ukrainian stock exchange. So, I have understood philosophy of this rally and, of course, all linguistic phenomena are obvious to me.

— Also I aware of how is it going in the sphere of hotel business and tourism – it is the next area of my linguistic activity

— Perceiving natural depths of language leads to a sound and genuine translation – and every new theme of translation requires only coherence and comprehension connecting with professional competence