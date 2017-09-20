Nananevich

Nikita Ananevich

 

Translator/interpreter EN/DEU/RU

Samara, Date of birth: 29/09/1982

Education: linguist interpreter, English and German, International Market Institute, graduated 2006.

http://www.imi-samara.ru/en/node/1374

 

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:

 

1.    2006-2008 – Samara-Nafta (Lukoil).

 

Position – translator / interpreter (English).

 

2.    2008-2013 – VEGA INSTRUMENTS exclusive distributor for VEGAGrieshaber.

 

http://www.vega.com/en/448_8720.htm

 

Position – manager (control instrumentation salesman).

 

3.    2013-2017

 

Freelance (translation, tutoring)

 

SKILLS/EXPERIENCE:

 

·        Interpreted daily meetings for Russian and foreign specialists, visited oil production/drilling sites in Samara region.

·        Translated a wide variety of oil-production related texts inEnglish for all the departments: geology and drilling through oil treatment and yearly production/sales reports.

·        Translated daily e-mails, reports, memorandums, etc.

·        Went on field trips with Hess advisors – drilling, production safety, well geology, etc.

·        Configured control instrumentation products for end clientsin Russia: level, pressure, electronics, fittings, etc., using questionnaires, drawings and via discussions with client representatives – engineers and salespeople.

 

·        Prepared interim and final quotations, approved and monitoreddeliveries.

 

·        Worked as Samara office Director assistant (consulted onapproval of proposals).

 

·        Monitored ongoing calls for tenders via designated onlinesystems/forms, prepared tender proposals for main Russian companies and suppliers – Rosneft, TNK-BP, Lukoil, etc.

 

·        Read textbooks and manuals in German.

 

·        Business trips to exhibitions in Moscow, Nizhnevartovsk(Russia), Duesseldorf (Germany).

 

·        Created pricelists and quotation-generating system fromscratch, in Excel.

 

·        Established engineering and commercial data exchange for anew line of equipment – bypass pipes with various fittings, heating and wiring.

