Переводчик, опыт работы 7 лет

Nikita Ananevich

[email protected] skype: nananevich

Translator/interpreter EN/DEU/RU

Samara, Date of birth: 29/09/1982

cell.: 8-9377-92-35-83

Education: linguist interpreter, English and German, International Market Institute, graduated 2006.

http://www.imi-samara.ru/en/node/1374

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:

1. 2006-2008 – Samara-Nafta (Lukoil).

Position – translator / interpreter (English).

2. 2008-2013 – VEGA INSTRUMENTS exclusive distributor for VEGAGrieshaber.

http://www.vega.com/en/448_8720.htm

Position – manager (control instrumentation salesman).

3. 2013-2017

Freelance (translation, tutoring)

SKILLS/EXPERIENCE:

· Interpreted daily meetings for Russian and foreign specialists, visited oil production/drilling sites in Samara region.

· Translated a wide variety of oil-production related texts inEnglish for all the departments: geology and drilling through oil treatment and yearly production/sales reports.

· Translated daily e-mails, reports, memorandums, etc.

· Went on field trips with Hess advisors – drilling, production safety, well geology, etc.

· Configured control instrumentation products for end clientsin Russia: level, pressure, electronics, fittings, etc., using questionnaires, drawings and via discussions with client representatives – engineers and salespeople.

· Prepared interim and final quotations, approved and monitoreddeliveries.

· Worked as Samara office Director assistant (consulted onapproval of proposals).

· Monitored ongoing calls for tenders via designated onlinesystems/forms, prepared tender proposals for main Russian companies and suppliers – Rosneft, TNK-BP, Lukoil, etc.

· Read textbooks and manuals in German.

· Business trips to exhibitions in Moscow, Nizhnevartovsk(Russia), Duesseldorf (Germany).

· Created pricelists and quotation-generating system fromscratch, in Excel.

· Established engineering and commercial data exchange for anew line of equipment – bypass pipes with various fittings, heating and wiring.