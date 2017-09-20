Nikita Ananevich
[email protected] skype: nananevich
Translator/interpreter EN/DEU/RU
Samara, Date of birth: 29/09/1982
cell.: 8-9377-92-35-83
Education: linguist interpreter, English and German, International Market Institute, graduated 2006.
http://www.imi-samara.ru/en/node/1374
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:
1. 2006-2008 – Samara-Nafta (Lukoil).
Position – translator / interpreter (English).
2. 2008-2013 – VEGA INSTRUMENTS exclusive distributor for VEGAGrieshaber.
http://www.vega.com/en/448_8720.htm
Position – manager (control instrumentation salesman).
3. 2013-2017
Freelance (translation, tutoring)
SKILLS/EXPERIENCE:
· Interpreted daily meetings for Russian and foreign specialists, visited oil production/drilling sites in Samara region.
· Translated a wide variety of oil-production related texts inEnglish for all the departments: geology and drilling through oil treatment and yearly production/sales reports.
· Translated daily e-mails, reports, memorandums, etc.
· Went on field trips with Hess advisors – drilling, production safety, well geology, etc.
· Configured control instrumentation products for end clientsin Russia: level, pressure, electronics, fittings, etc., using questionnaires, drawings and via discussions with client representatives – engineers and salespeople.
· Prepared interim and final quotations, approved and monitoreddeliveries.
· Worked as Samara office Director assistant (consulted onapproval of proposals).
· Monitored ongoing calls for tenders via designated onlinesystems/forms, prepared tender proposals for main Russian companies and suppliers – Rosneft, TNK-BP, Lukoil, etc.
· Read textbooks and manuals in German.
· Business trips to exhibitions in Moscow, Nizhnevartovsk(Russia), Duesseldorf (Germany).
· Created pricelists and quotation-generating system fromscratch, in Excel.
· Established engineering and commercial data exchange for anew line of equipment – bypass pipes with various fittings, heating and wiring.