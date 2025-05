English:

Unique and beautiful 3D models of varying complexity About me: My name is Yura. I live in Ukraine In a town called Zolochiv. I have been engaged in 3D modeling for 3 years. I take on various orders regardless of their complexity and bring them to a logical conclusion. I do all my work myself and do it exactly on time. I accept orders: Programs in which I work at the moment: blender, autocad. engaged in: ✔️Doing 3D modeling.

✔️3d animation

✔️sculpting

✔️texturing

Українською: