Personal Assistant to CEO, CFO; Executive Assistant

Administrative Personnel

Work experience — 4 years 6 months

April 2011 — till now

3 years 8 months

Personal assistant to Managing director

* Meetings arrangements & calendar scheduling and control ;

* Preparing monthly reports for Managing Director containing information on

intake/sale status, accounting and financial data, risk management etc.

* Analytical support, data analysis and assistance in preparation of

reports/presentations

* Market research upon MD request; holding tenders for services, goods ;

* Risk management - coordinating insurance, security issues;

* Coordinating and supporting work with partners, counteragents ;

* Organizing and coordinating office operations and procedures: designing and

implementing office policies

* Assistance in recruiting and selecting office staff ;

* Maintaining the schedule of vacations, registration the actual number of used

vacations

* Coordinating IT workflow in the office (creating e-mails for employees, providing

solution of IT problem timely etc.)

* Taking notes of the Minutes of the Investment Committee, preparing and keeping

all relative documents

* Running the employees' database ;

* Preparing the employees for business trips (ordering tickets, hotel reservation,

applications to the embassies)

* Monitoring and control of fulfillment of tasks and taken decisions ;

* Performing other related duties as required

January 2011 —

April 2011

4 months

office manager

* Organizing and coordinating office operations and procedures: designing and

implementing office policies

* Controlling correspondences ;

* Reviewing, approving and ordering supply requisitions ;

* Liaising with other agencies, organizations and groups ;

* Maintaining office equipment ;

* Maintaining the schedule of vacations, registration the actual number of used

vacations

* Maintaining records of working time of the employees ;

* Checking stock to determine inventory levels, anticipating needed supplies ;

* Running the employees' database ;

* Preparing the employees for business trips (ordering tickets, hotel reservation,

applications to the embassies)

June 2010 —

December 2010

7 months

receptionist

* Receiving visitors and answering queries; answering calls;

* Receiving customers, arranging lunches, hotel reservations and transportation for

them;

* Paperwork: mail delivery, sorting mail, data entry, setting appointments, work

with office equipment (fax, copy machine, scanner), registration and primary

treatment of bookkeeping documents etc;

* Travel arrangements for employees (assistance in preparing necessary documents

for visa application process - translation, insurance purchase etc).

* Searching of the necessary information upon the general manager's request ;

* Ordering water, food and office supplies for the office;

* Providing entrance cards for the employees;

* Management of the database of employees' anniversaries and birthdays. ;

* Other intra office activities

Higher education

2013 Kyiv National Economic University

Post-graduate Education Centre, Specialist

2010 Kiev National Linguistic University

Psychology with deep study of English, Specialist

Key skills

Languages Russian — native

English — I am a fluent speaker

German — basic knowledge

Ukrainian — I am a fluent speaker

Skills

• Advanced PC user, strong knowledge of MS Office ( Word, Excel, Access, Outlook, Publisher, PP

Further information

Recommendations Ektornet Ukraine

Mihails Petrisins (Managing director), +37120031154.

About me Personal Features

• Responsible, punctual, communicative, hard-working, able to learn quickly and to follow high

confidentiality standards, stress resistant, able to work under pressure, carry multiple tasks and