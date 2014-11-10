Personal Assistant to CEO, CFO; Executive Assistant
Administrative Personnel
Work experience — 4 years 6 months
April 2011 — till now
3 years 8 months
Personal assistant to Managing director
* Meetings arrangements & calendar scheduling and control ;
* Preparing monthly reports for Managing Director containing information on
intake/sale status, accounting and financial data, risk management etc.
* Analytical support, data analysis and assistance in preparation of
reports/presentations
* Market research upon MD request; holding tenders for services, goods ;
* Risk management - coordinating insurance, security issues;
* Coordinating and supporting work with partners, counteragents ;
* Organizing and coordinating office operations and procedures: designing and
implementing office policies
* Assistance in recruiting and selecting office staff ;
* Maintaining the schedule of vacations, registration the actual number of used
vacations
* Coordinating IT workflow in the office (creating e-mails for employees, providing
solution of IT problem timely etc.)
* Taking notes of the Minutes of the Investment Committee, preparing and keeping
all relative documents
* Running the employees' database ;
* Preparing the employees for business trips (ordering tickets, hotel reservation,
applications to the embassies)
* Monitoring and control of fulfillment of tasks and taken decisions ;
* Performing other related duties as required
January 2011 —
April 2011
4 months
office manager
* Organizing and coordinating office operations and procedures: designing and
implementing office policies
* Controlling correspondences ;
* Reviewing, approving and ordering supply requisitions ;
Resume updated 10 November 2014 at 18:30
* Liaising with other agencies, organizations and groups ;
* Maintaining office equipment ;
* Maintaining the schedule of vacations, registration the actual number of used
vacations
* Maintaining records of working time of the employees ;
* Checking stock to determine inventory levels, anticipating needed supplies ;
* Running the employees' database ;
* Preparing the employees for business trips (ordering tickets, hotel reservation,
applications to the embassies)
June 2010 —
December 2010
7 months
receptionist
* Receiving visitors and answering queries; answering calls;
* Receiving customers, arranging lunches, hotel reservations and transportation for
them;
* Paperwork: mail delivery, sorting mail, data entry, setting appointments, work
with office equipment (fax, copy machine, scanner), registration and primary
treatment of bookkeeping documents etc;
* Travel arrangements for employees (assistance in preparing necessary documents
for visa application process - translation, insurance purchase etc).
* Searching of the necessary information upon the general manager's request ;
* Ordering water, food and office supplies for the office;
* Providing entrance cards for the employees;
* Management of the database of employees' anniversaries and birthdays. ;
* Other intra office activities
Higher education
2013 Kyiv National Economic University
Post-graduate Education Centre, Specialist
2010 Kiev National Linguistic University
Psychology with deep study of English, Specialist
Key skills
Languages Russian — native
English — I am a fluent speaker
German — basic knowledge
Ukrainian — I am a fluent speaker
Skills
• Advanced PC user, strong knowledge of MS Office ( Word, Excel, Access, Outlook, Publisher, PP
Further information
Recommendations Ektornet Ukraine
Mihails Petrisins (Managing director), +37120031154.
About me Personal Features
• Responsible, punctual, communicative, hard-working, able to learn quickly and to follow high
confidentiality standards, stress resistant, able to work under pressure, carry multiple tasks and