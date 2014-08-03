Анастасия anastasiasmaragdanastasiasmaragd
ESL Teacher, Paris, France (2013)
• Helped in development of Basic English skills orally and written
• Designed creative lesson plans to further students’ understanding of grammar and vocabulary
English teacher at Art Cafe (2013 – Present)
• Translated recipes
• Taught American English to Chefs
ESL Teacher at AzovMarine Ltd. (2013 – Present)
• Prepared English language training programs targeted to the language level, learning needs and responsibilities of marine / offshore / cruise personnel
• Taught American & British English, Business English to multilingual classes
• Tutored students seeking additional guidance with course work
• Conducted activities that target confidence, perception, vocabulary building, pronunciation practice and grammar
• Taught English as a Second Language online via skype to a children and adults in a foreign country
• Designed appropriate curriculum and programs, creative and didactic programs that are both educational and enjoyable
Translator at Fosa-International (2014 – Present)
• Translated different articles (Modern Greek – Russian)