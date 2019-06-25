dyakov-ivan

CEO | Founder | Project Manager | Product Manager - FinTech, EdTech, FoodTech, AeroTech

I have experience in launching startups, business & product development, and attracting investments.

My career experience and skills have grown from my childhood hobbies: reading and practicing martial arts. Reading helped me thinking outside the box. Martial arts have taught me always to move forward. These hobbies helped me to become one of the best sales managers in the country in my first job in a bank.

It also helped to learn English from scratch in 8 months when I moved to the US in 2018 (I understand and can explain 99.9%).

I started my career in the banking sector. I launched 10+ new products, increased the number of customers 6 times, increased the corporate portfolio 3 times.

After working in a bank, I opened my first business - the production of eco-products. I increased sales from zero to $ 2M over two years, opened 15 branches. After my company became the top 100 in Russia, I sold the company with a multiplier 1.5.

After, I opened a startup studio in which we created and grew innovative startups. I have attracted more than $500K of investments in different companies and increased sales from zero to $300K. Also, I launched more than a dozen new products and implemented more than 10 various projects.

My current role is the CEO and web project manager in my startup. For 12 months I developed 3 MVP (design, layouts on WordPress, static pages), together with a partner collected DATA about 1.5M+ organizations, conducted 100+ interviews with customers, tested 10+ hypotheses, completed two pivots.

Also:

+ Project Manager/Program Manager with 5+years experience using Agile methods/frameworks: Scrum, Kanban

+ Proficient in project management tools (such as Slack, Trello, Jira)

+ I have a basic understanding of the purpose of programming languages such as HTML, CSS, and other relevant coding languages

+ Also, I understand a Design process and have a basic understanding of UX and Usability, Design tools and basic knowledge of SEO, SEM, SMM, SMO

If you have a project I can help with, please get in touch.