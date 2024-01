hrsoftwaredev

Quality. Individuality. Efficiency

jezasoft - A team of like-minded people whose mission is creating high-quality software products using the most current technologies of the modern IT world. Each of us has a wide experience in projects from start-up to huge state and commercial level. We know how to realize your idea in life as efficiently as possible and make

it work for you with maximum efficiency. Our experience, knowledge and skills are ready to help you to realize the most daring and ambitious ideas.

The creative impulse of our team is not limited by anything, not even the oceans, and therefore our team received positive feedback from customers from different parts of our wonderful planet .

We're looking for:

- JavaScript Engineers

- Python Engineers

- Sales Managers

- Copywriters