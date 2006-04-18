Summary: The primary objective of the Software Developer position is to work with team members to produce high quality and timely software products. Responsibilities: • Create innovative and elegant software designs to meet business needs. • Ensure ...
CQG (www.cqg.com), a US headquartered company with 25 years of successful market experience, continues its aggressive search for software developers from Kiev and other cities in Ukraine.
Our company is a world leader in providing financial data and trading solutions to professional participants in financial markets around the world. Our project teams are now working on the next generation of trading software for dedicated traders and financial analysts.
We’re looking for experienced motivated software developers, architects, team leads and project managers who will be interested in joining our team.
