Профессиональный GNU/Linux админ и скриптовый программист

Director Of Information Technology Department, Senior GNU/Linux administrator and C/C++/PHP/Python/JS/Bash programmer with 14 years of experience, with a strong performance background in wide variety of

automation, professional system support and solution-based IT services

for GNU/Linux Systems (or administrations) including developing,

monitoring, configuration, troubleshooting and maintenance of operating

systems.

Work experience

• ZAO “Netcom Systems”, an IT company in Kyiv, Ukraine. Developing professional sites on own CMF.

Senior PHP developer. 2003-2007

• Unnamed company in Ukraine, IT-security and government projects. Director of Information Technology

Security Department. 2008-2012

• Viosoft, Inc. 2015-2017 (www.viosoft.com). Senior system administrator, administering 156

servers, 8x40GBit networks, worked mostly for Intel on their DPDK

project. Our customers was Intel, HP, Oracle, Sun and others, and we

maintained all their networks. All servers was located in our office in

California. I left, because the company decided to focus mostly on DPDK

and porting applications to it (long-term contract with Intel), but my

main interest is GNU/Linux core kernel technologies, not dependent from

any hardware.

• After working at Viosoft, I discovered the benefits of working in a big international company, and I decided to

focus on finding a long-term interesting work in a big company. We had

weekly and daily meetings with people from 5 continents, once per week a

meeting with Intel representatives, 156 HQ/Hi-tech servers, most with

24-48 cores and 128-256GB of RAM, 4-8x10TB links, NAS, 40k$ switches and

many different expensive hardware, which you will not meet in working

by freelance or on own projects. I was the main system administrator for

all these servers and infrastructure, and opened a little team locally

in my city, having my own team in my office.

• Most of work I did was freelance, my own websites/projects and different one-time-jobs

...
Отзывы заказчиков

tglife
41 год
17 лет в сервисе
Был
5 месяцев назад
$30
10 баллов
5 месяцев назад
Оплатить продление домена
Спасибо большое за доверительное отношение и поддержку!
всё отлично, благодарю!
Ответный отзыв
tincap
30 лет
11 лет в сервисе
Был
3 месяца назад
$70
10 баллов
2 года назад
Помощь с компиляцией браузера Firefox в Linux
Безупречная работа. До Максима мы обращались к другим специалистам. И почти смирились с тем, что никто не может выполнить нашу работу. Хорошо что обратились к Максиму. Он сделал то что нужно в течении 1-2 часов. Мы были удивлены =) Настоящий профессионал своего дела, рекомендую
Было приятно работать с Булатом, задача чётко поставлена, оплата в срок, рекомендую!
Ответный отзыв
KeyDel
Ян 
55 лет
2 года в сервисе
Был
2 года назад
$30
10 баллов
2 года назад
Нужно настроить pycurl, libcurl на Debian 11
DebianPython
Остался доволен выполненной работой. Максим довольно быстро нашел ошибку в коде и дал исчерпывающую консультацию. Буду обращаться в дальнейшем.
Всё ок отлично поработали, рекомендую!
Ответный отзыв
filopisnol
Антон 
44 года
3 года в сервисе
Был
2 года назад
18 отзывов
$10
10 баллов
2 года назад
Нужно настроить почтовый домен и прописать все записи
Задачу сделали за 10 мин Когда остальные с этой биржи ,ковырялись сутки и нечего не сделали Отличный программист рекомендую!
быстро, чётко, адекватно. рекомендую!
Ответный отзыв
trueKotyara
Максим 
27 лет
3 года в сервисе
Был
2 года назад
$50
10 баллов
3 года назад
Встановити поштовий сервер (rainloop/postfix/dovecot)+ налашування
Чудово виконав всю роботу, лояльне відношення до різних питань, рекомендую !
приятно было работать. благодарю
Ответный отзыв
