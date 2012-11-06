2010–2012 JUNIOR FRONT-END DEVELOPER St. Petersburg design association SPBDIO
• Created HTML templates from given graphic designs.
2011–2012 FRONT-END DEVELOPER OOO “ArtBrother”, Moscow
• Created complete page front-end: HTML & CSS and JavaScript coding.
• Working in Tech Team of 4 people (I've managed 2 short-term contractors).
Projects:
• ELESTORE - Internet shop of household appliances (Duration: 4 weeks)
Project technologies: Javascript + JQuery, XHTML, CSS2, CSS3.
• Statistics module for the Department of Physical Education, Sport and Youth Policy of the Sverdlovsk region (Duration: 2 weeks)
Project technologies: Javascript + JQuery, XHTML, CSS2, CSS3.
• Service to find details for vehicles in specified region (Duration: 2 weeks)
Project technologies: Javascript + JQuery, XHTML, CSS2, CSS3.
2011-2012 FRONT-END DEVELOPER OOO “LimondIT Group”, Moscow
• Coded HTML websites using Photoshop mock-ups.
• Created complete page front-end: HTML & CSS and JavaScript coding.
• Coded websites layouts in HTML (CMS templates).
• Training of junior developers.
Projects:
• Lagraf - service for searching and booking flights, cars and hotels (Duration: 4 weeks)
Project technologies: Javascript + JQuery, XHTML, CSS2, CSS3.
• Calculation service for the production of CD's for individual parameters (Duration: 2 weeks)
Project technologies: Javascript + JQuery, XHTML, CSS2, CSS3.
Professional Development
• Front-end development for web-based applications
• Small developers group management
• Junior developers tutoring
• Team building
Developer Skills
• Javascript + JQuery, XHTML, CSS2, CSS3.
• Experienced in coding cross-browser-compatible websites. (Including Firefox, IE6,7,8, Opera, Safari, Chrome).
• Good knowledge and ability to code with SEO standards.
• Knowledge of W3C standards.
Development tools
• Adobe Photoshop, Dreamweaver, MozilaFireBug
