2010–2012 JUNIOR FRONT-END DEVELOPER St. Petersburg design association SPBDIO

• Created HTML templates from given graphic designs.

2011–2012 FRONT-END DEVELOPER OOO “ArtBrother”, Moscow

• Created complete page front-end: HTML & CSS and JavaScript coding.

• Working in Tech Team of 4 people (I've managed 2 short-term contractors).

Projects:

• ELESTORE - Internet shop of household appliances (Duration: 4 weeks)

Project technologies: Javascript + JQuery, XHTML, CSS2, CSS3.

• Statistics module for the Department of Physical Education, Sport and Youth Policy of the Sverdlovsk region (Duration: 2 weeks)

Project technologies: Javascript + JQuery, XHTML, CSS2, CSS3.

• Service to find details for vehicles in specified region (Duration: 2 weeks)

Project technologies: Javascript + JQuery, XHTML, CSS2, CSS3.

2011-2012 FRONT-END DEVELOPER OOO “LimondIT Group”, Moscow

• Coded HTML websites using Photoshop mock-ups.

• Created complete page front-end: HTML & CSS and JavaScript coding.

• Coded websites layouts in HTML (CMS templates).

• Training of junior developers.

Projects:

• Lagraf - service for searching and booking flights, cars and hotels (Duration: 4 weeks)

Project technologies: Javascript + JQuery, XHTML, CSS2, CSS3.

• Calculation service for the production of CD's for individual parameters (Duration: 2 weeks)

Project technologies: Javascript + JQuery, XHTML, CSS2, CSS3.

Professional Development

• Front-end development for web-based applications

• Small developers group management

• Junior developers tutoring

• Team building

Developer Skills

• Javascript + JQuery, XHTML, CSS2, CSS3.

• Experienced in coding cross-browser-compatible websites. (Including Firefox, IE6,7,8, Opera, Safari, Chrome).

• Good knowledge and ability to code with SEO standards.

• Knowledge of W3C standards.

Development tools

• Adobe Photoshop, Dreamweaver, MozilaFireBug

Сверстать 3 страницы html
В очередной раз удивляюсь оперативностью данного человека. Очень понравилось работать с Андреем. Будем работать и дальше. Спасибо за качественную, выполненную работу. Очень доволен!)
Верстка HTML, 3 страницы
Андрей сделал всё очень качество. Принял все пожелания и к заданию отнесся очень внимательно. Отдал ещё проект. Думаю мы сработаемся!
Сотрудничество с Алексеем доставило только удовольствие. Отличная постановка задачи, своевременная оплата. Буду рад сотрудничеству в дальнейшем.
Сверстать шаблоны страниц для интернет-магазина
Андрей верстал для меня макет интернет-магазина. Работа была выполнена исключительно качественно и в срок, без напоминаний с моей стороны и в строгом соответствии с макетом. Отличный специалист!
Сотрудничеством с Михаилом остался доволен. Конкретная постановка задачи. Своевременная оплата.
Верстка контента из PDF в чистый HTML
Очень доволен работой Андрея. Все детали по проекту были уточнены до начала, и не пришлось терять время в процессе. Порадовала внимательность к моим требованиям и аккуратность. Рекомендую
От работы с Алексеем получил одни положительные эмоции. Четкая постановка задачи, своевременная и удобная оплата, быстрые ответы на возникающие вопросы и уточнения. Надеюсь на дальнейшее сотрудничество.
