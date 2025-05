UX/UI and Web-designer

Hello. I am a web designer from Ukraine.

MY Expertise: UX/UI, web design, E-commerce, Landing page, Dashboard, Banners, Presentation.

THE TOOLS I USE: Figma; Adobe Photoshop; Adobe Illustrator; Canva; Power Point.

UX SKILLS: research and analysis, User flow, Wireframe, prototypes.

UI SKILLS: Mockups, Clickable UI Prototype.

I will help you develop a unique design for your website. I design both landing pages and e-commerce sites. Regular communication is very important to me, so let's stay in touch!