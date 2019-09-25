Data Scientist

On hard drives of your business money is stored, and this money can be turned into profit. What you wouldn't be engaged in - data on operating activities of your business accumulate invaluable knowledge. I will help you to disclose this knowledge and to increase profitability.Experienced scientist in research field. Intensive computations, data mining, modelling have been daily activity for more than a decade. Author of multiple scientific publications in peer-reviewed literature. Related programming languages I use are Python NumPy, Pandas, Scikit-Learn, Lua Torch, SQL, C#. In the past have discovered patterns in the data that were missed by others. Detailed oriented, multiple tests on hypothesis, skilled at searching for patterns in various data. Modeling data and make predictions with machine learning models such as Linear Regression, Logistic Regression, Random Forest, SVM, Neural Network, etc. Looking for data science projects.

I have a Bachelors of Science in Physics from the Urals Polytechnic Institute.