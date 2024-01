DESIGNER-ILLUSTRATOR

ABOUT ME:

I am an aspiring illustrator. I am engaged in the creation of book and commercial illustrations, design, postcards, characters. Finding your style through hard work and development. I am considering interesting offers and vacancies!

PORTFOLIO:

SKILLS:

Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Figma

Application of the basics of painting, drawing, coloring, compositions, vector graphics etc.

Creation of vector and raster illustrations and works of classical art.

Leadership and communication skills, small project management skills

Self-organization and planning.

WORK EXPERIENCE:

V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University: development of merch - masks and bracelets, mascot and logo and work in a team of designers to create a design for the Faculty of Sociology page..

Freelance work with customers: production of sticker packs, postcards and development of characters.

LANGUAGES: