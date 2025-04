3д шоквэйв

Need 3d art and textures..

One Outdoor landscaped track, one rally car and one dirver vs. 6 other AI cars.

Time clock UI, UI for starting and selecting vehicles/racers, controls UI, Radar HUD (showing track and other cars)

Sound effects

Database for highscores and sweep contests.

One timed stage with 9 more consecutive races...same course

Behind the Car view. (space for branded textures on hood, side doors, bumbers and trunk.

Keyboard controls

This whole project has to be in Shockwave and run in a browser..

Oregon Forest Trails...Sega Rally Game

http://www.oregonrally.com/stage_rally.cfm

Can you simulate outdoors..? with trees and bushes on the road side?