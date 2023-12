Перевод IT-текста, англ.-рус., 22 тыс.зн.

Нужен перевод описания продукта Oracle.

Отрывок для тестового перевода:

The Data Relationship Management Web Service must be deployed to an Oracle WebLogic 11g Release 1 server.

It is vitally important to use HTTPS/SSL for web service communications to keep information passed in the web service calls secure. If HTTPS/SSL is not used, all information passed in the web service call will be in clear text, including the information passed in the SOAP header (which includes the Data Relationship Management username and password). HTTPS/SSL must be used for both the Data Relationship Management Web Service deployed on WebLogic as well as the Data Relationship Management API Adapter.

