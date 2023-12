Перевод с англ. на рус.

Эти 6 предложений нужно перевести:

Fixes Steam not waiting for an in-progress Cloud sync to complete before launching a game.

Fixed parental control check for Games For Windows games

Fixed an issue where a user with no friend and no invite sent would not be able to view and accept a pending invite.

Fix game file validation when opted into a game beta

Improved Steam Guard feedback for expired email codes

Improved overlay compatibility with Direct3D 11 games using the latest D3D SDK version