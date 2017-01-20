Сайт с адаптивным и гибким дизайном "Eye Clinic".

Eye Clinic is a responsive PSD template for eye care clinics,optometric businesses and any other health practitioners’

offices like dentists’, chiropractors’, mental-health practitioners’.

The flexible design structure makes it easy to customize to different

medical needs. The theme contains 2 home page options, 3 different

contact forms, several service page options, blog and gallery formats to

choose from.

All PSD files included are well organized, designer and developer friendly.

PSD Template is nicely convertible to WordPress, Joomla, Other systems, Other Purposes, etc.