Pixelmagnet DMW site

Адаптивная верстка сайта компании по продвижению услуг в сфере веб-дизайна и разработок с целью маркетинговой компании. На страницах было реализовано большое количество вертикальных и горизонтальных Slider Swiper. Подключена дополнительная библиотека для реализации плавного скролла. Элементы дизайна отрисованы Adobe Illustrator, графические элементы дополнительно обработаны в Adobe Photoshop

Adaptive layout of the website of a company promoting services in the field of web design and development for the purpose of a marketing company. A large number of vertical and horizontal Slider Swiper were implemented on the pages. An additional library was connected to implement smooth scrolling. Design elements were drawn in Adobe Illustrator, graphic elements were additionally processed in Adobe Photoshop

https://pixelmagnet-dmw.netlify.app/